Residents invited to water management event at Durham Armory May 25

In an effort to provide more information and answer questions about ongoing waterline improvements in the Durham Central Park vicinity, the city’s Department of Water Management is hosting a public informational session on Thursday, May 25 at the Durham Armory at 220 Foster Street.
Area residents are encouraged to stop by between 6 and 7:30 p.m. to learn more about upcoming work, and meet employees from Water Management and other city departments, as well as representatives from J.F. Wilkerson Contracting, the construction company performing the work.
Comments and questions are welcomed and appreciated. There will be breakout sessions, project posters, and other resources detailing the project. Comment cards, brochures, and signup sheets will also be available to event guests.
