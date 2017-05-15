Affordable housing density bonus public sessions scheduled

Residents interested in Durham’s affordable housing density bonus program are invited to attend one of two upcoming public meetings to give their input.
The Durham City-County Planning Department is seeking feedback on its proposed regulatory changes, which are intended to increase the likelihood of private developers building affordable housing units in targeted areas.
A density bonus is an incentive tool that allows private developers to increase the size of their development project in exchange for residential units being set aside for low-income residents.
In 2015, city and county elected officials adopted such a program to encourage the development of affordable housing in transit areas known as Compact Neighborhoods. However, the existing program has not achieved maximum impact over the past two years and planning staff is seeking a regulatory update to this program.
Residents are invited to review the updated regulations, provide comments, and voice ideas and concerns at the following two public meetings: Thursday, May 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. or June 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in City Council Chambers at Durham City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza.
A presentation will begin at 7:15 p.m., followed by an open house at each event.
Details about the Affordable Housing Density Bonus can be found at bit.ly/2q8NfHV or by calling Hannah Jacobson at 919-560-4137, ext. 28247.
