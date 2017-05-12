Durham County

May 12, 2017 6:30 AM

NCCU police to conduct all-day terror attack training exercise May 17

By Kia Bell

NCCU University Relations

Durham

N.C. Central University will conduct a terrorist attack drill from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the school’s 1801 Fayetteville St. campus.

Taking part with bee state emergency response agencies and public safety personnel from Durham, Wake, Orange and Person counties. Representatives from Duke University, Duke University Hospital and Durham Technical Community College will also participate.

Nelson Street and NCCU’s Miller-Morgan Building will be off limits until the end of the drill.

At approximately 9 a.m., the sound of a simulated bomb will occur and emergency personnel will respond to the event. The event will include actors portraying hostages and victims.

A simulated campus lockdown will be lifted 20 minutes after the first siren goes off.

During the exercise, the campus will remain open for students, faculty and staff, and visitors. At the conclusion of the exercise, the outdoor notification siren will deliver a test “all clear” message.

The exercise will test emergency capabilities and preparedness. The entire campus will be evaluated on emergency lockdown readiness.

For more information, call or email Sgt. Robert W. McLaughlin Jr. at 919-530-5325 or rmclaug7@nccu.edu.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Supporters rally in support of UNC Center for Civil Rights 0:57

Supporters rally in support of UNC Center for Civil Rights

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos