Police seek suspect in May 2 shooting that left victim critically wounded

Durham police are trying to locate Alex McDougald in connection with a shooting on Wabash Street earlier this month.
In the incident in question, police responded to a “gunshot wound” call shortly before 11 p.m. on May 2. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground near a vehicle. He had been shot and was critically injured. He remains hospitalized at this time. The incident did not appear to have been random, according to investigators.
McDougald, 26, of Wabash Street, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the case
Anyone with information on McDougald’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Emanuel at 919-560-4440, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
