Durham police seek suspect in pair of robberies

Durham police are trying to locate Christopher Louis Jacobs who is wanted in connection with two recent robberies.
In the incident in question, a man told police he was robbed of his Chevrolet Cavalier and other items on April 22. He told officers he was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Calvert Place and East Pettigrew Street around 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up behind him and two men got out.
He said the men approached his vehicle and one man hit the victim numerous times on his face, head and torso with a metal tool. The two attackers pulled the victim out of the car and took the victim’s wallet and phone before fleeing in his car.
Jacobs, 34, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy in that case.
Jacobs is also wanted in connection with an attempted robbery on May 3 at the Exxon at 106 East N.C. 54.
In that incident, two males entered the business and attempted to steal money from the cash register. One male leaned across the counter and tried to grab money from the cash register, but the clerk struggled with him and the two men fled without taking anything.
Jacobs is wanted for attempted common-law robbery in that case. He is also wanted on numerous charges of obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny.
A second man, Antonio Lamont Davis, 42, of Durham, has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery at the Exxon. He was also charged with an armed robbery at The Athlete’s Foot at 4215 University Drive on April 3.
In that incident, Davis allegedly entered the business and implied he had a gun. He fled with numerous T-shirts and shorts. Davis was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $252,000 bond.
Anyone with information on Jacobs’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
