Sheriff reports rash of break-ins in Durham County

Durham The Durham County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to be vigilant after a rash of home break-ins in recent weeks.
A preliminary investigation shows thieves are targeting homes and businesses in the eastern and northern sections of Durham County. Some of the affected areas include:
▪ Snow Hill Road
▪ Cheek Road
▪ Red Mountain Road
▪ Bahama Road
Visit bit.ly/2qYULpP for a map detailing the robbery locations.
Since May 1, investigators have responded to two burglaries at businesses and 16 home break-ins. They has not determined as of Thursday if the break-ins are connected. The Sheriff's Office is working closely with the Durham Police Department and the Orange and Person county sheriff's offices to make arrests and recover stolen items.
Detectives arrested Robert Fleming, 41, on May 8 in connection with a burglary at a business located at 5021 Wake Forest Highway on May 8. Fleming is charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor damage to real property.
"While our investigators continue to follow up on leads and arrest suspects, it's important for residents to be proactive about the safety and security of their homes," said Sheriff Mike Andrews. "This is a good time for neighbors to watch out for other neighbors."
Safety tips
Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews is encouraging all residents to follow these safety tips:
1) Call 911 to report suspicious people or activity. Trust your instincts if you notice anyone or anything that seems unusual.
2) Establish a Neighborhood Watch on your street. Social media applications like Nextdoor are an easy way to stay connected with your neighbors.
3) Make your home appear as though someone is at home by parking a vehicle in the driveway, leaving on lights, the television or a radio.
4) Record serial numbers on valuables so that investigators can quickly track and recover stolen items.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.
Residents can also submit anonymous tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
