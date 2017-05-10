Durham police seek info on May 6 Boost Mobile robbery

Durham police are asking for information about an armed robbery at Boost Mobile at 2000 Avondale Drive on May 6.
In the incident in question, a man wearing a Santa hat, a Santa jacket and a fake white beard entered the business around 9:30 a.m. He pulled out a gun and demanded money. He placed the money in a red bag and fled from the store.
He was described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 and approximately 300 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Durham Police Department Investigator Walsh at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
