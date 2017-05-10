Durham County

May 10, 2017 9:40 PM

Durham police seek info on May 6 Boost Mobile robbery

By Mark Donovan

Durham

Durham police are asking for information about an armed robbery at Boost Mobile at 2000 Avondale Drive on May 6.

In the incident in question, a man wearing a Santa hat, a Santa jacket and a fake white beard entered the business around 9:30 a.m. He pulled out a gun and demanded money. He placed the money in a red bag and fled from the store.

He was described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 and approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Durham Police Department Investigator Walsh at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

