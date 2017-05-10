Durham school board to consider budget recommendation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video: Before classes began, Durham schools staged Walk-ins to support public education funding on Monday, May 8, 2017. At Southwest Elementary, Rep. Graig Meyer warned educators and parents Monday to not be fooled by headlines that will soon be coming out of Raleigh touting a big pay raise for teachers. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com