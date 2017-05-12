What’s happening at the Durham County Library

The Durham County Library will host a documentary film on Gertrude Elion on Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road. This program is free and open to the public.
The film explores the life and work of Gertrude Elion, a ground-breaking Burroughs/Wellcome scientist. Elion won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1988 and spent most of her career making discoveries and doing research in Durham’s Research Triangle Park.
Panelists familiar with her work, and the many challenges of her career as a woman in science, will be available for a Q&A following the film.
For more information, call 919-560-0268 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
Kavala, Durham’s sister city, explored
The library presents “Sister Cities: The Kavala – Durham Connection” on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at North Regional Library, 221 Milton road.
The event is free and open to the public.
What does Durham have to do with a 2,700-year-old city in Greece? The business that Washington Duke began on his small farm in 1865 grew into a worldwide industry that dominated life in Durham for most of the city’s history.
In the 20th century, working for one of Durham’s tobacco companies might actually mean buying tobacco in Kavala, Greece. Come learn about Durham’s tobacco connection with its newest Sister City, Kavala, Greece.
