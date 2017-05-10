Cyclists to take ‘historic’ tour of the Bull City Saturday

The Museum of Durham History and Bike Durham are planning a bike ride of “historic” proportions on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The two organizations are celebrating National Bike Month by teaming up to lead Biking Durham’s HiSTORIES, a leisurely five-mile tour through downtown Durham and the American Tobacco Campus.
The no-cost, family-friendly ride will be led by local historian and Durham native Ernest Dollar, who will stop at various locations around town to tell the city’s more famous and lesser known stories. The ride begins and ends (with parking available) at the Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St. Representatives from Bike Durham and the Museum will be on hand to marshal the ride and help the peloton share the road with vehicles and navigate intersections.
Dollar doesn’t want to give away all of his stories before the ride but hinted, “There will be a bit of a Civil War thread running through this collection of yarns.”
This is the third year of the ride, with previous tours drawing over 100 cyclists riding through downtown streets.
“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Bike Durham for this ride,” Museum of Durham History Interim Executive Director Patrick Mucklow said. “Mr. Dollar is such a great storyteller, and always manages to discover interesting tales about Durham that we look forward to this event every year.”
About Bike Durham
Bike Durham is a volunteer-run, non-profit coalition of individuals and organizations working for bicycle-friendly change in Durham. Bicycling is an everyday, mainstream activity throughout Durham, creating a sense of community among Durham cyclists. Bicycling is recognized, encouraged and funded as an essential mode of transportation. Durham citizens embrace a healthy and active lifestyle that includes safe and convenient bicycling options for both recreation and utility. As a result, the Durham community enjoys better health, a cleaner environment, and more transportation choices and the joy of bicycling is experienced by all. Durham is a model for innovative bicycle-friendly transportation facilities and programs.
Museum of Durham History
The Museum of Durham History is a 21st-century museum that uses stories about people, places and things to foster curiosity, encourage further inquiry, and promote an understanding of diverse perspectives about the Durham community and its history. The museum is located at 500 W. Main St. and is open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge. For more information, visit www.modh.org.
Comments