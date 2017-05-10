Free, public African-American community health forum scheduled at Hayti on May 25

Durham County

The Community Health Coalition, Inc. will host its annual community meeting on May 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.

The public is invited to attend the forum that will feature a cross section of community members, leaders, service providers, organizations, and businesses to learn about and discuss critical health issues and strategies for improving community and population health outcomes among African-Americans.

This year’s theme is “Patient-Centered and Population Health for Us.” A reception will be held during the event.

Guest speaker will be Kevin Thomas, M.D., assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Disease at Duke University Medical Center and a Community Health Coalition board member.

The forum discussion will focus on highlighting trends across multiple chronic health conditions that are having a deleterious impact on the wellbeing and vitality of the African-American community.

For more information or to volunteer, call 919-470-8680 or visit chealthc.org or Facebook.com/chealthc.

