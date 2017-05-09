Four suspects arrested after Chapel Hill robbery, chase to Durham

Durham police on Tuesday arrested four suspects, two from Durham and two unidentified 14-year-olds, who were wanted by Chapel Hill police for their alleged involvement in a Tuesday afternoon robbery in the 1500 block of Fountain Ridge Road in Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill police said they responded to the robbery report at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday and located a vehicle linked to the suspects on U.S. 15-501 but the suspects fled and escaped in the vehicle.
Durham police later located the vehicle and arrested the four subjects.
Chapel Hill police charged arrested suspects Israel Njuguna and Curtis Kent Powell, both of Durham, with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Charges were said to be pending for the other two suspects, both 14, whose names were not released because of their age.
Chapel Hill police said both were believed to have been involved in the crime.
Njuguna and Powell were both being held in the Durham County jail Tuesday night and bond had not been set for either as of Tuesday night.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.
