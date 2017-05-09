Durham County

May 09, 2017 6:08 PM

Police reports: Among recent arrests, teen charged with larceny

By Colin Warren-Hicks

DURHAM

Justin Parker Shepherd, 20, was arrested Monday at the intersection of the 600 block of Hollyridge Drive and Kinlock Drive and charged with larceny, uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of $11,500 bond.

▪  Whitney Barbara Turner, 28, was arrested Monday in the 900 block of Iredell Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault in the presence of a minor. She was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.

▪  Leandra Janae Wilson, 30, was arrested Monday in the 3500 block of Roxboro Street and charged with larceny from a merchant.

▪  Randy Lee Hill, 16, was arrested Monday in the 10 block of Willow Creek Circle and charged with felony larceny.

▪  Loviette Leathers, 55, was arrested Monday in the 4700 block of Bay Point Drive and charged with failure to repair dwelling.

▪  Timecka Latrice Tranell Hubbert, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with assaulting a child or minor and communicating threats.

▪  Vadall Kashaun Kwarteng, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with communicating threats.

