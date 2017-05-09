Police reports: Among recent arrests, teen charged with larceny

Justin Parker Shepherd, 20, was arrested Monday at the intersection of the 600 block of Hollyridge Drive and Kinlock Drive and charged with larceny, uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of $11,500 bond.
▪ Whitney Barbara Turner, 28, was arrested Monday in the 900 block of Iredell Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault in the presence of a minor. She was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ Leandra Janae Wilson, 30, was arrested Monday in the 3500 block of Roxboro Street and charged with larceny from a merchant.
▪ Randy Lee Hill, 16, was arrested Monday in the 10 block of Willow Creek Circle and charged with felony larceny.
▪ Loviette Leathers, 55, was arrested Monday in the 4700 block of Bay Point Drive and charged with failure to repair dwelling.
▪ Timecka Latrice Tranell Hubbert, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with assaulting a child or minor and communicating threats.
▪ Vadall Kashaun Kwarteng, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with communicating threats.
