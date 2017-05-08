County to honor fallen heroes Memorial Day

Durham Durham County Veteran Services will commemorate Memorial Day with a ceremony honoring America’s military service members who died while serving their country. The ceremony will be 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2017.
Participants will gather on the front steps of the Durham County Administration Building/Old Durham County Courthouse, 200 E. Main Street. The ceremony will begin with remarks by Director of Durham County Veteran Services Lois Harvin-Ravin, followed by the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The public will be invited to help call the roll of Durham County’s more than 350 veterans who died while at war. The program also includes the POW/MIA table presentation recognizing military personnel taken as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of “Taps,” played by military at burial and memorial services.
The event is free and seating will be available. Free parking is available at the Durham County Social Services parking lot on Main Street, between Roxboro Road and Queen Street. The parking lot is about one block from the place of celebration.
For more information, contact Harvin-Ravin at (919) 560-8387 or email her at lharvin-ravin@dconc.gov.
Comments