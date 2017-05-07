Durham County

Henderson police seeking more information about fatal shooting

By Tammy Grubb

HENDERSON

Police are asking for information about a fatal shooting Saturday night in the 800 block of Nicholas Street.

Henderson Police Department officers responded to a call that someone had been shot at 10:18 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Officers found Markell Wendell Wynn, 29, with a gunshot wound, the release stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police called in the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to help with the case, they said.

Anyone who has information about possible suspects or Wynn’s death can call Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

