Durham police officer, suspect injured in hit and run

A Durham police officer suffered minor injuries early Sunday morning when a car struck the officer’s car on her way to work.
The other driver fled the scene, but was chased by a Durham County sheriff’s deputy in the area, police spokesman Wil Glenn said. The driver’s car became disabled at Chalk Level Road, and the driver was arrested, he said.
Juan Bautista Fabian, 33, was charged with driving while impaired, driving without an operator’s license, felony speeding to elude arrest, speed 60 mph in a 40 mph zone, hit and run, a red light violation, failure to yield the right of way, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, Glenn said.
Fabian was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
