Durham police say man tried to pull gun on officer

Police charged a Morrisville man with assault on Sunday after they say he tried to pull out a gun and then fled from a police officer.
Officers responded to a call for assistance from Emergency Medical Services shortly after 9 a.m. at Guess Road and Sovereign Street. They found Gerald Dwight Kessel, 53, unconscious with his foot on the brake in the car. The car’s gear was still in drive. A police officer reached to put the car in park, and Kessel woke up.
Kessel was asked to step out of the car. He then attempted to reach for a gun, which was in a holster on his waist. The officer was able to grab the gun from Kessel, who then subsequently fled the scene.
The officer pursued Kessel for approximately five minutes. Kessel pulled into a gas station at Broad Street and Guess Road and was arrested.
Kessel has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for selling narcotics, and various traffic offenses.
The officer was not injured.
Comments