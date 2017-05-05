Durham Refugee Day set Saturday, May 6 at Durham Central Park

Several local agencies are hosting the inaugural Durham Refugee Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Durham Central Park.
The event is intended to honor migrants living in Durham.
Local refugee resettlement agencies Church World Service and World Relief in cooperation with the City of Durham are hosting the event.
The celebration was initiated following the passing of a resolution by Durham City Council opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration of Jan. 27. Individuals and organizations representing refugees, undocumented immigrants, and muslim communities will be present to share information and resources pertinent to migrants and resettled refugees living in Durham.
Syrian, Pakistani, Congolese, Vietnamese and Salvadoran food will be available as well as art, games and music by Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, Durty Dub, Kaldoon Kurdi, and DJ Yammy.
Speakers will include refugee leaders Humeera Ahmad, Felipe Mendoza, Ahmad Najjar and Lenny Ndayisaba.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Comments