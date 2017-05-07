Durham County government calendar for week of May 8-12

Durham County Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, May 8
6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Special Meeting and Regular Session (200 E Main Street/Commissioners' Chambers), Purpose: Durham County Strategic Plan Refresh Presentation
Tuesday, May 9
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Joint City-County Committee Meeting (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Durham County Employee Appreciation Event (Durham Central Park/501 Foster Street)
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Durham Planning Commission (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee (Durham Center for Senior Life/406 Rigsbee Avenue/Board Room)
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Education, Encouragement, and Engagement Committee (103 W Main Street/#303)
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Meet with Bahama Ruritan Club (8202 Stagville Road, Bahama NC)
Wednesday, May 10
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Department of Social Services Board (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Rooms 2421-2422)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Environmental Affairs Board Work Session (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Durham Open Space and Trails Commission - Trails Committee (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Thursday, May 11
8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Partnership for Healthy Durham - Access to Care Committee (Human Services Building/414 E Main Street)
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Durham Workforce Development Board - Executive Committee (Office of Economic and Workforce Development/807 E Main Street/Suite 5-100/Main Glass Conference Room)
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Crime Cabinet (200 E Main Street/Commissioners' Chambers)
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Board of Health (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Conference Room B)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Jobs Task Force (Holton Career & Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Bike and Pedestrian Plan Implementation and Evaluation Committee (Q Shack/2510 University Drive)
Friday, May 12
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Performance Management Subcommittee (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street/Golden Belt Building)
Comments