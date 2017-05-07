Durham city government calendar for week of May 8-12

Durham City Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, May 8
6:00 p.m. Durham Youth Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Tuesday, May 9
9:00 a.m. Joint City-County Committee (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
12:00 p.m. Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
5:30 p.m. Durham Planning Commission (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
6:30 p.m. Education, Encouragement and Engagement Committee of the Durham Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Only Burger/359 Blackwell Street)
Wednesday, May 10
7:30 a.m. Recreation Advisory Commission (Durham Parks and Recreation Administrative Office/400 Cleveland Street/Training Room)
9:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
6:00 p.m. Durham City-County Environmental Affairs Board Work Session (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
7:00 p.m. Trails Committee of the Durham Open Space and Trails Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Thursday, May 11
8:15 a.m. Access to Care Committee of the Partnership for Healthy Durham (Durham County Human Services Building/414 E. Main Street)
8:30 a.m. Executive Committee of the Durham Workforce Development Board (Office of Economic and Workforce Development/807 E. Main Street/Suite 5-100/Main Glass Conference Room)
12:00 p.m. Durham Crime Cabinet (200 E. Main Street/2nd Floor/Commissioners’ Chambers)
12:00 p.m. Development Committee of the Durham Housing Authority Board of Commissioners (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street)
5:30 p.m. Small Local Business Enterprise Program Networking Event (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
6:00 p.m. 2017 Durham Human Relations Advocacy Awards (Hayti Heritage Center/804 Fayetteville Street)
6:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten Jobs Task Force (Holton Career & Resource Center/401 N. Driver Street)
6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Plan Implementation and Evaluation Committee of the Durham Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Q Shack/2510 University Drive)
Friday, May 12
10:00 a.m. Performance Management Subcommittee of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building)
All meetings are held in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza, unless otherwise indicated. Additional meetings may be scheduled after this list is submitted for publication. Free parking is available during the Council Meeting in the Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage, located across Mangum from City Hall. Any citizen wishing to be heard on agenda matters should called the City Clerk’s Office at 919-560-4166 to place your name on the Speaker’s List.
To learn more about current City of Durham issues and upcoming events, watch CityLife on Time Warner Cable channel 8. CityLife airs Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Citizen input and questions are invited.
