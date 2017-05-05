‘Clean-economy’ expert Andre Pettigrew named Durham’s new economic development director

Clean-economy consultant Andre N. Pettigrew has been named director of the Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development by City Manager Tom Bonfield.
For the past two years, Pettigrew has worked to link clean energy and sustainability to grow the clean economy, according to his LinkedIn profile. His clients included the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to a city press release.
“Durham is experiencing a period of unprecedented economic growth. That growth and emerging opportunities, such as jobs, investment and business, need to be more broadly shared throughout the community,” Pettigrew said in the release. “This will require a shared vision and strategy to drive economic opportunities in Durham.”
Pettigrew succeeds Kevin Dick, who resigned in April 2016 to become Charlotte’s economic development director. Pettigrew’s appointment is effective May 15.
Pettigrew served from 2010 to 2015 as executive director for Climate Prosperity Project, Inc., a non-partisan initiative seeking to accelerate the growth of the clean, or green, economy through a coalition of regional chambers, economic development organizations and business partners, according to the city release.
From 2007 to 2010, he served as executive director of the Office of Economic Development for the city and county of Denver. Through Denver’s Revolving Loan Program, he worked in partnership with local banks to provide low-cost financing and working capital to emerging small businesses to create jobs, the city’s release states.
Pettigrew also served as assistant superintendent and chief operating officer of Denver Public Schools from 2001 to 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Pettigrew attended the State and Local Government Senior Executive Program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and completed a Mel King Fellowship with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Community Innovators Lab. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California at Los Angeles.
