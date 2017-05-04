Durham County

May 04, 2017 9:40 PM

Police seek alleged April 28 SECU branch robber Melvin Williamson of Durham

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

Durham

Durham police are trying to locate Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of Durham, who has been charged with common-law robbery in connection with a robbery at the State Employees’ Credit Union at 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd. on the morning of April 28.

Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Thursday night that Williamson is also wanted for common-law robbery in Davie County.

In the Durham robbery, a male -- allegedly Williamson -- entered the SECU branch shortly before 10 a.m. and demanded money. No weapon was seen during the robbery. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was originally described as a black male in his 40s wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue hat.

Anyone with information about Williamson’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator C. Krieger at 919-560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Video: A former patient shares advice ahead of annual walk benefiting Duke Children's Hospital 0:40

Video: A former patient shares advice ahead of annual walk benefiting Duke Children's Hospital

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos