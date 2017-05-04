City to host 2nd annual tire recycling drive

If you have old or unused tires around your home Saturday, May 6 is the time to get rid of them at no cost.
Durham residents are encouraged to dispose of old tires at the City of Durham Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, 2115 E. Club Blvd., on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. Tire disposal is free and open to the public.
The Durham Tire Recycling Drive is a City-County collaborative effort to encourage environmentally responsible tire disposal and to prevent mosquito breeding and the potential diseases they can carry.
“Even though Zika virus has not been talked about as much this year, container-breeding mosquitoes, such as Asian tiger mosquitoes, are capable of carrying Zika, Chikungunya, and Dengue fever. Removing old tires from the environment will help eliminate breeding sites and thus lower the risk of disease,” said Chris Salter, director of the Durham County Environmental Health Division. “It’s also good for the environment. Tires are designed to be durable and are a tremendous problem for our environment.”
Residents are also encouraged to dump standing water from flower pots and other vessels weekly.
Preventing the Zika virus isn’t the only benefit of recycling tires. The event also helps residents clean up their properties and repurpose old and unused tires by recycling.
”Last year we collected 975 tires,” said Tania Dautlick, executive director of Keep Durham Beautiful. “Our volunteers are eager to help members of the Durham community recycle their tires again at this free annual collection event.”
For more information about this year’s event, call or email Dautlick at 919-354-2729 or tania@keepdurhambeautiful.org.
Comments