Armed robbery suspect faces additional burglary-related charges

Armed robbery suspect Frankie Lamonte Pettiford, 33, of Durham, has been charged in connection with an April 29 burglary near Carpenter Fletcher Road in Durham.
Pettiford was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, injury to property, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen property, an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of larceny of a dog.
The two stolen dogs – a German Shepherd and an Australian Shepherd – have since been located unharmed.
Pettiford, who had already been jailed on Monday in a separate case, faced an addition $50,000 bond on burglary-related charges.
Pettiford was one of three men arrested and charged on Monday in connection with an armed robbery on April 29 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Broad Street.
The 2112 Broad Street robbery was reported around 10:20 p.m. on April 29. A man told officers he was standing by his vehicle, which was occupied by an adult female and two female juveniles, when two males armed with guns approached the vehicle. One male pointed a gun at the male victim and demanded money and the second male pointed a gun at the female in the vehicle and took her pocketbook. The suspects fled in a blue Chevrolet Cobalt with temporary tags.
Officers were told that the vehicle and suspects were at the Joy Mart at 2109 North Roxboro Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the Cobalt in the parking lot with a male in the back seat. They found two other males inside the store. Officers recovered two guns and the victims’ belongings from the vehicle.
Pettiford and Cortez Young, 23, of Roxboro were arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony conspiracy.
Pettiford was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and a parole violation. He was placed in Durham County Jail without a bond. Young was also charged with failure to appear in court on a marijuana possession charge.
A third man – Rashaun Hayes-Watson, 24, of Durham – was charged with two counts of felony conspiracy in the case for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $60,000 bond.
Comments