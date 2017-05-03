Thousands to participate in Komen Triangle Race for the Cure

The 2017 Susan G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure will take place Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, in Durham’s Research Triangle Park.
The Komen Triangle Race for the Cure, presented locally by Duke Cancer Institute, increases awareness of breast cancer in the community and raises funds for the fight against breast cancer. The event celebrates breast cancer survivors and honors those who have lost their lives to breast cancer.
Seventy-five percent of net funds raised from the Race stay in our 29-county service area in central and eastern North Carolina and provide funding for vital breast health, education, screening, treatment, and support groups for women and families affected by breast cancer.
The remaining twenty-five percent supports cutting-edge national breast cancer research. In 201,6 UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. Central University in collaboration with Duke University were awarded nearly $3 million in funding to find cures for breast cancer.
Race day schedule:
▪ 7 a.m., Race Town Open
▪ 7:30 a.m., Competitive 5k Race begins
▪ 8:15 a.m., Survivor Celebration
▪ 8:50 a.m., Zumba Warmup
▪ 9 a.m., Recreational 5k and One-Mile Fun Run/Walk
▪ 9:30 a.m. After-Race Festivities (12 local food trucks and 3 local breweries in Tailgate Zone)
Visit komennctc.org to register to participate or for more information.
