Public health department announces May offerings

The Durham County Department of Public Health is offering the following free events open to the public this month:
Webinars
A variety of webinars are offered monthly to assist Durham residents with their health. This month includes: Colorectal Cancer: Beat It! It is Preventable and Treatable; Making the Most of Your Doctor’s Visit; Snooze to Lose: The Important Role of Sleep for Weight Management, All in My Head? Or is it; Help for Headaches; and Living with Lupus: Welcoming Each Day.
To register for any or all of these webinars, visit tinyurl.com/DurhamHealthUpcomingEvents online.
Events
▪ Thursday, May 4, Diabetes Support Group, 4-5 p.m. Durham County Human Services, 414 E. Main St., 1st Floor Board Room.
If you or a loved one has diabetes, this group is for you. This monthly event includes the discussion of helpful tips about how to manage diabetes better and get support from others with diabetes.
Call or email Aubrey Delaney at 919-560-7180 or adelaney@dconc.gov for more information.
▪ Monday, May 8, Durham County Health Ministry Network, 6-7:30 p.m. Durham County Human Services, 414 E. Main St.
If you part of a faith-based organization looking for health-related resources for your faith-based organization in Durham, attend a meeting and maybe join the Durham County Health Ministry Network. Membership is free and you will be able to participate in trainings, community events and grant opportunities.
For more information, call or email Willa Robinson Allen at 919-560-7771 or wrobinson@dconc.gov.
