Vernetta Alston announces run for Durham City Council Ward 3

Vernetta Alston announced her candidacy for Durham City Council Ward 3 seat Tuesday.
Alston is an attorney at the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, a board member of the Durham People’s Alliance and member of Durham’s Citizen Advisory Committee.
“We live in a time when so many of us feel threatened, excluded, and without a voice in politics. Durham has to expect its local leaders to represent us all, to respect all of our experiences, to be accountable to all of our needs, to look forward, and embody the values of the community,” Alston said in a press release. “I am running because I am eager to take on that responsibility. I will bring a strong and informed voice to City Council. More than that, I will help us all live up to the progressive expectations that we have for Durham.”
Ward 3 incumber Don Moffitt, who been in the seat since 2013, plans to run for re-election, he said. Candidates don’t file paperwork to be on the actual ballot for the non-partisan municipal elections until a two-week period starting July 7. City Council members are elected to four-year terms.
