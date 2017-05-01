Durham County

May 01, 2017 6:07 PM

Guns found in teen’s vehicle on Durham high school campus

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Deputies with the County Sheriff's Office found three guns inside of a student's vehicle parked in the Northern High School parking lot Monday.

Sheriff spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said, the Sheriff’s Office parked in the lot of Northern High School at the request of Durham Public Schools and recovered one rifle, two handguns and a controlled substance from a teenager's automobile.

“The weapons and drugs were seized without incident,” Gibbs wrote in an email.

Lewis Blane Latta, 18, of Durham, was arrested and charged with having a firearm on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

