Police seeking Antonio Rodney Hayes for vehicle break-ins, larceny

Police investigators are looking for 26-year-old Antonio Rodney Hayes. He's sought as an alleged, serial vehicle-break-in larcenist and on fraud charges.
Hayes is charged with breaking into a vehicle in the 400 block of East Woodcroft Parkway near Piney Wood Park on March 18 and taking the victim’s wallet and credit cards, said police spokeswoman Kammie Michael. Michael added that the missing credit cards were later used to make purchases.
He is also charged with breaking into a vehicle in the 7600 block of Fayetteville Road on March 30 and taking a purse. For that, Hayes is facing charges of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, financial card fraud and unlawfully obtaining credit card information.
Investigators from the Duke University Police Department have charged Hayes with breaking into a vehicle in a parking lot on Erwin Road near the Al Buehler Cross Country Trail. He's charged with identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense and injury to property in that case, Michael said.
Additionally, Hayes is wanted for breaking into a vehicle on December 31, 2016, in Durham County.
Anyone with information on Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Moody at 919-560-4583, ext. 29370, Investigator Emanuel at 919-560-4415, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
In other area crime news:
DURHAM Harold Decarlos Bullock, 35, was arrested April 30 at the intersection of the 1200 block of Englewood Avenue and Lancaster Street and charged with probation violation. He was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
▪ Kyle David Bell, 22, was arrested April 30 in the 300 block of Cody Street and charged with assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felonious restraint. He was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ Denari Dewayne Johnson, 27, was arrested April 30. in the 500 block of Liberty Street and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ Byron Donald Martin, 35, was arrested April 30 in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard and charged with shoplifting.
▪ Silverware valued at $3,500, a pair of earrings valued at $6,000, a computer valued at $429, an iPad 2 valued at $300, five rolls of quarters valued at $10 and non-specified prescription pills were stolen at a home in the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue on April 27.
▪ A Honda lug nut valued at $3 was stolen from a 2001 Honda Civic, which sustained $200 of damage due to the theft, parked at a home in the 2200 block of Nation Avenue sometime between April 26-27.
▪ A government cell phone and $150 were stolen from within the 800 block of Park Avenue and April 25.
▪ A 2015 Nissan Altima valued at $20,000 was stolen at home in the 500 block of Clarion Bridge Way on April 24.
