Durham vehicle fleet recognized

The City of Durham has once again received recognition for its efforts to have one of the best government vehicle fleets in the industry.
The City’s Fleet Management Department has been named to the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas™ for 2017. Durham ranked in seventh place, which is the highest-ranking North Carolina city on the list and the highest ranking achieved to date by the department.
The 100 Best Fleets Program recognizes and rewards peak-performing fleet operations in North America. The 100 Best Fleets award is based on numerous criteria including standard operating procedures, business plans, emergency operations planning, service level agreements, insourcing guidance, cost analysis, safety, audit criteria, and benchmarking.
Just last month, the department was recognized as one of the Top 50 Leading Fleets for 2017 by Government Fleet magazine and the American Public Works Association.
