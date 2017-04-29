Alston Avenue apartment fire displaces 3 adults late Friday

A fire late Friday night displaced three adults from an apartment on South Alston Avenue.
According to Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi, firefighters were dispatched at 11:09 p.m. Friday to a structure fire at 801 South Alston Avenue.
On arrival, they reported flames visible from a rear window of a one-story apartment home. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, but there was heavy fire damage to one apartment. There were no injuries, and the American Red Cross is assisting three adults who were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Twenty-seven firefighters responded to the call and crews were on scene for about three hours.
