Durham city calendar for week of May 1-5

Durham City Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, May 1
7:00 p.m. City Council Meeting (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
Tuesday, May 2
12:00 p.m. Durham Sports Commission (Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau/212 W. Main Street, #101)
1:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten Health Task Force (Durham County Department of Public Health/Durham County Human Services Building/414 E. Main Street)
5:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten Education Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N. Driver Street)
5:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten Finance Task Force (Department of Economic and Workforce Development/807 E. Main Street/Building 5-100)
6:30 p.m. Executive Committee of the Durham Human Relations Commission (Department of Neighborhood Improvement Services/Golden Belt Building #2/807 E. Main Street/3rd Floor Conference Room)
7:00 p.m. Durham Human Relations Commission (Department of Neighborhood Improvement Services/Golden Belt Building #2/807 E. Main Street/3rd Floor Conference Room)
Wednesday, May 3
9:30 a.m. Joint City-County Planning Committee (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
6:00 p.m. Durham City-County Environmental Affairs Board Special Meeting, Subject: Ellerbee Creek Green Infrastructure Tour (Tour will begin at George Watts Elementary School Playground/700 Watts Street)
Thursday, May 4
1:00 p.m. City Council work session (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
2:30 p.m. Income Results Team of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Office of Economic & Workforce Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building #5)
3:00 p.m. Structure Subcommittee of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building)
4:30 p.m. Northeast Central Durham Leadership Council (John O’Daniel Exchange/801 Gilbert Street/Multi-purpose Room)
6:00 p.m. New Downtown Parking Garage Information Session (Durham Armory/220 Foster Street)
6:30 p.m. Development Review Committee of the Durham Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Only Burger/359 Blackwell Street/Durham)
Friday, May 5
10:30 a.m. Executive Committee of the Mayor’s Hispanic/Latino Committee (Department of Neighborhood Improvement Services/Golden Belt Building #2/807 E. Main Street/3rd Floor Conference Room)
11:00 a.m. Mayor’s Hispanic/Latino Committee (Department of Neighborhood Improvement Services/Golden Belt Building #2/807 E. Main Street/3rd Floor Conference Room)
All meetings are held in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza, unless otherwise indicated. Additional meetings may be scheduled after this list is submitted for publication. Free parking is available during the Council Meeting in the Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage, located across Mangum from City Hall. Any citizen wishing to be heard on agenda matters should called the City Clerk’s Office at 919-560-4166 to place your name on the Speaker’s List.
To learn more about current City of Durham issues and upcoming events, watch CityLife on Time Warner Cable channel 8.
