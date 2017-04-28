Durham County

April 28, 2017 2:52 PM

Durham County calendar for week of May 1-5

Durham County government meetings scheduled this week include:

Monday, May 1

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners work session (200 E Main Street/Commissioners' Chambers)

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Board of County Commissioners' Agenda Prep Meeting (200 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Commissioners' Conference Room), Note: Meeting held immediately following Worksession.

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Durham Soil and Water Conservation District Board (Durham Soil and Water Conservation Office/721 Foster Street/2nd Floor/Conference Room)

Tuesday, May 2

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Durham Sports Commission (212 W Main Street)

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Memorial Stadium Authority (200 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Commissioners' Conference Room)

1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Health Task Force (Human Services Building/Department of Public Health/414 E Main Street)

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Education Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Finance Task Force (Department of Economic and Workforce Development/807 E Main Street/Building 5-100)

Wednesday, May 3

9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Joint City-County Planning Committee (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Environmental Affairs Board - Special Meeting (Tour to begin at George Watts Elementary School Playground/700 Watts Street), Purpose: Ellerbee Creek Green Infrastructure Tour

Thursday, May 4

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Triangle J Council of Governments Regional Mayors and County Chairs Meeting (The Renaissance Center/405 South Brooks Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587)

2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Income Results Team (Office of Economic & Workforce Development/807 E Main Street)

3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Structure Subcommittee (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street)

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Alliance Behavioral Healthcare Board (4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 200)

6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Development Review Committee (Only Burger/359 Blackwell Street)

Friday, May 5

No Meetings Scheduled

