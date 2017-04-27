Durham trio top area Girl Scout Cookie sales for the year

Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines has announced that Kathryn Lyons of Durham is the area top seller for the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Lyons sold 2,506 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in the annual cookie program that ended in March.
Shania Coston of Durham placed second with 1,704 boxes sold and Dorothy Page of Durham placed third with 1,364 boxes sold.
Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-held and cherished tradition for girls, with recognition as a top cookie seller a coveted honor. Being named a top seller goes beyond what’s in the box as it highlights a girl’s determination to set and achieve goals, develop business and financial literacy skills, and enhance their entrepreneurial spirit. This recognition also demonstrates a girl’s mastery of the five skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics as she runs her very own cookie business.
And with 2017 marking 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, girls continue to use the power of the cookie to help build everyday leaders who make the world a better place.
“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls fund unique leadership experiences that helps them become bold and courageous young women who make the world a better place,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Girls not only have a blast decorating cookie booths and selling alongside friends, they also learn real world skills that help them become innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. We are excited to honor and celebrate the leaders of this year’s Cookie Program.”
Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines sold over 3.3 million boxes of cookies with approximately 12,750 Girl Scouts participating in the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Approximately 2,400 girls sold more than 400 boxes of cookies each. Additionally, 320 girls sold more than 1,000 boxes each. Council-wide the average number of boxes sold per girl was 261. Nationally the average number of boxes sold by Girl Scouts is approximately 150.
The 2017 Cookie Program also saw the unveiling of the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie lineup: the S’mores Cookie. Demand for the new cookie surpassed expectations and allowed Girl Scouts to share their love of this campfire-inspired treat with members of their local community.
Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines serves nearly 26,000 girl members in 41 central and eastern North Carolina counties including Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Chatham, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Person, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson.
To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit http://www.nccoastalpines.org/ or call 800-284-4475.
