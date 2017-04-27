Alleged armed robber arrested by Durham police; 2nd suspect remains at large

Durham police investigators have arrested Jermaine Erick Hart, 20, and charged him with robbing a Murphy Express convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday.
In the incident in question, police responded to an armed robbery call at Murphy Express at 1039 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two men armed with guns demanded money from the cashier and ran out of the business toward South Roxboro Street.
A short time later, an officer spotted a black Pontiac on Grey Elm Trail and South Roxboro Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. Officers saw the car again a few minutes later on Linden Oaks Avenue and tried to stop it. The driver and passenger jumped out of the car and fled. Officers found two guns and a cash drawer from Murphy Express inside the abandoned vehicle. One gun had been reported stolen in Chatham County.
A few hours later, a man called 911 and reported that his black Pontiac had been stolen from Cook Road. Officers who responded to the call realized the Pontiac officers had recovered a few hours earlier was the one the man was reporting stolen and the man matched the description of one of the robbery suspects.
He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun in connection with the Murphy Express robbery. He is also facing charges of simple assault and possession of cocaine. Hart was being held in the Durham County Jail in lieu of $251,000 bond.
The second suspect had not been identified as of Thursday evening.
▪ Quinisha Nichole Keith, 24, was arrested Wednesday in the 900 block of Parkridge Road and charged with simple assault and battery or affray, vandalism to realty property with willful and wanton injury and injury to personal property. She was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ Diego Armando Moreno Martinez, 21, was arrested Wednesday in the 2100 block of Aiken Avenue and charged with assault by strangulation to inflict physical injury. He was being held at the Durham County jail.
▪ Alia Elizabeth Clark, 18, was arrested Wednesday in the 3600 block of Penn Drive and charged with injury to personal property. She was being held at the Durham County jail.
▪ A taser valued at $100 and a pair Chanel sunglasses valued at $200 were stolen out of a 2005 Buick Lacrosse CXL parked in the 2500 block of Banner Street on Tuesday.
▪ Police seized four bottles filled with white pills valued at $20 at an offender's home in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road on Tuesday.
▪ An Xbox One valued at $400, five precious metals valued at $300, eight watches valued at $1,600 and a pair of sunglasses valued at $5 were stolen from a home in the 1900 block of Sunset Avenue on Monday.
▪ Three cartons of Newport cigarettes valued at $54.60 each were shoplifted from Cruizers convenience store in the 2700 block of Guess Road on Monday.
▪ A knife valued at $100 and a ring valued at $150 were stolen from a home in the 1400 block of Ida Street sometime between April 22 and Monday.
