24th annual ‘Angels Among Us’ race, walk set Saturday, April 29

The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at the Duke Cancer Institute will hold its 24th annual “Angels Among Us” 5K run on Saturday, April 29 to benefit brain tumor research.
Funds go directly to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at the Duke Cancer Institute, supporting the acquisition of new equipment, recruitment of top scientists and brain cancer research.
The race is one of the largest and oldest local running events to benefit medical research and is expected to draw more than 3,500 participants this year. Since its beginning in 1994, Angels Among Us has raised more than $20 million for brain tumor research at Duke.
The race begins at the corner of Erwin Road and Flowers Drive on the Duke University Medical Center campus.
Schedule:
▪ 7 a.m., 5K race registration
▪ 8 a.m., 5K run begins for competitive runners, followed by recreational runners and participants with strollers and wheelchairs
▪ 9:30 a.m., 5K run awards
▪ 10:30 a.m., Survivors’ recognition
▪ 10:50 a.m., 3K family walk in Sarah P. Duke Gardens
▪ 11:45 a.m., Closing ceremony, team awards and check presentation
To register, visit http://bit.ly/QnOvl5.
