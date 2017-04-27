Durham Peace Officers Memorial Service set at Grey Stone Church Friday, April 28

The annual Durham Peace Officers Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28 at Grey Stone Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road. Durham Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis will be the keynote speaker. The Hillside High School gospel choir will provide music.
The service is hosted by the Durham County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #2 and remembers law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and to honor their families. The service also pays tribute to current and retired law enforcement officers. Officers from several Durham law enforcement agencies will participate in the program.
The service will honor the following late Durham officers:
▪ Durham Police Sgt. Gill Cates, shot to death May 28, 1913 while handling a domestic disturbance call
▪ Durham County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Hall, shot to death Oct. 18, 1929 while searching for a cache of hidden whiskey
▪ Durham Police Detective Ronald Gill, shot and killed by a man breaking into a store on June 10, 1933
▪ Durham County Sheriff’s Deputy Onus Hall, shot to death while answering a disturbance call on July 17, 1939. He was the brother of Deputy Will Hall.
▪ Durham Police Officer J.C. Price, fatally injured Dec. 3, 1939 in an on-duty motorcycle accident
▪ Durham County Sheriff’s Deputy William “Tommy” Land, shot to death Oct. 15, 1971 while answering a silent bank alarm
▪ Durham Police Investigator Larry Bullock, shot to death April 29, 1976 during a drug raid
▪ Durham Public Safety Officer Gary Eugene Fletcher, fatally injured Feb. 14, 1978 in a freak accident when he became entangled in a fire hose and was slammed to the concrete
▪ Durham Police Officer Billy T. Gregory, suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty on April 24, 2004
▪ Durham Police Officer Charles Callemyn, fatally injured Feb. 17, 2007 in a traffic accident as he was responding to assist another officer at a traffic stop on Holloway Street
Comments