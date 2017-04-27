Hands-on science programs offered May 8-12 at library branches

Durham County Library will present a program for teens and tweens, “Casey’s Laugh & Learn: Hands-On Science!” at six Durham County Library locations the second week of May.
The program is free and open to tweens and teens.
Guests are invited to enjoy hands-on science workshops all about flight — air pressure, thermal energy, air surfing and more. Make an ultralight glider, experience the wonders of Bernoulli and explore the creative side of science. Dates, times and locations are as follows:
▪ Monday, May 8, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at South Regional Library
▪ Monday, May 8, 6-7 p.m. at East Regional Library
▪ Tuesday, May 9, 3-4 p.m. at North Regional Library
▪ Wednesday, May 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library
▪ Thursday, May 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Stanford L. Warren Branch Library
▪ Friday, May 12, 4-5 p.m. at Bragtown Library Family Literacy Center
For more information, call Teen Librarian Archie Burke at 919-560-0213 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
Registration is required to attend the program at Southwest Regional Library. Register for that event online at DurhamCountyLibrary.evanced.info/signup.
No registration is required for any of the other programs. Just drop in.
Comments