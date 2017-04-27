Upcoming event highlights at the Durham County Library, May 6-8

The Durham County Library will present “Meet the Author: Teresa Howell” on Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m. at South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.
Local author and educator Teresa Howell will discuss her novel, “That Church Life.”
Three best friends drift away from church and reunite to learn they survived drug addiction, murder and relationship crisis. Howell is a creative romance and Christian writer. The event will include a book signing and Q&A with the author.
Nasher expert featured May 8
The library presents Art with the Experts, “All Matterings of Mind: Transcendent Imagery from the Contemporary Collection” on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.
Guests are invited to join Molly Boarati, assistant curator at Duke University’s Nasher Museum of Art, for a discussion and slide lecture.
The exhibition includes selections from the Nasher Museum that present highly altered or enhanced views of the world through mystical, magical or dreamlike imagery and explore transformative aspects of reality that go beyond the ordinary.
Event set at Hayti Heritage Center
A “Reader’s Party” will be presented by the Durham County Library on Sunday, May 7 at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
The program is for adults and children and is free and open to the public.
It is part of an ongoing series hosted by the library in collaboration with the Triangle Readers Theatre Ensemble. Celebrate reading aloud with poetry, prose, monologues, short stories and original works. May’s theme is mothers. Read from material provided or bring your own. Come early to sign up to read at the open mic. Refreshments will be provided.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information on any of these events, call 919-560-0268 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
