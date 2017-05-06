FIRST Tech Challenge Bull City Robotics Invitational set May 13 at Northgate Mall

FIRST Tech Challenge Team 8569 of Camelot Academy will host the second annual FIRST Tech Challenge Bull City Robotics Invitational on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The invitational brings together North Carolina students showcasing their robotic design and programming skills at Center Court in Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club. Blvd.
The event is free and open to the public.
Each year US FIRST Robotics releases a “game” resulting in national student competition in the field of robotics. This year’s FIRST Tech Challenge game is Velocity Vortex.
The Northgate event features a competition showcasing the students’ Velocity Vortex challenge robotics concept designs to entertain the public. Teams from across the Triangle and Triad are competing, with team members ranging from the 7th to 12th grades, with additional teams from the K-6 and high school levels showcasing their robotic designs.
“We encourage parents to bring their kids as we hope to showcase all the opportunities there are, from elementary school level through high school, to be part of the fascinating and fun world of robotics,” said Camelot Academy parent and Robotics Coach Bob Radcliffe, an event organizer.
