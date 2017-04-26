Spend Saturday in a bookstore

Still making weekend plans? Want to spend the day reading, but also want to go out and about? You’re in luck. Saturday, April 29 is Independent Bookstore Day, and The Regulator Bookshop has you covered. Cover to cover, that is.
Independent Bookstore Day is held annually on the last Saturday in April. Indie bookstores across the country celebrate each in its own way.
At The Regulator Bookshop at 720 Ninth St. in Durham, events are planned from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store will host a children’s storytime at 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a book bag of free books raffled off every hour starting at 11 a.m. Another contest is for the oldest discount membership card. If your card is the oldest, you get a $50 gift certificate to The Regulator. Two runners-up get $25 gift certificates.
Downstairs in the bookstore, where authors usually give readings and sign books, there will be an open mic from 4 to 5 p.m. for bibliophiles to share stories, poems and book passages. You can also share your memories and stories about The Regulator, a longtime Ninth Street business and gathering place. The store will also be selling Independent Bookstore Day canvas tote bags for $12.
In Chapel Hill, Flyleaf Books (752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) will also celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with storytime and other activities.
Flyleaf will have a special storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday. Then from 2 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m., Flyleaf staff will present “Bookselling Behind the Scenes,” an informal conversation about bookselling.
In Pittsboro, McIntyre’s Fine Books in Fearrington Village will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a day of author readings.
11 a.m.: Carla Buckley and Louise Hawes
Noon: Mike Mayo
1 p.m.: Nancie McDermott and Sheri Castle
2 p.m.: Barbara Claypole White
2:30 p.m.: Camille Andros
3 p.m.: Mark Riddle
The day at McIntyre’s wraps up with music by Mr. Billy and Prosecco from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
