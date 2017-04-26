Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 suspects in alleged 3-man armed robbery of strip club owner

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for two armed robbery suspects alleged involved in after-hours robbery of a Durham strip club owner Sunday.
Detectives are searching for Hykeem Cox, 20, and Dival Nygee Magwood, 19, in connection with an armed robbery on Sunday, April 23 around 3:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Angier Avenue.
The victim, the Sheriff’s Office said, was the owner of the Diamond Girls Gentleman’s Club at 3724 Angier Ave. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said the robbers were said to have brandished weapons during the robbery and are considered to be armed and dangerous.
A third suspect, Keryion Allen, 19, was in custody Wednesday. No further details were provided.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cox and Magwood is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases. The public can also submit information anonymously by email at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
