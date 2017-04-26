Triangle Race for the Cure breast health benefit event set for Saturday, May 6

The Triangle Race for the Cure presented by Duke Cancer Institute will take place Saturday, May 6 at the Frontier in Durham’s Research Triangle Park.
The benefit race features options for every age group, including an out and back course with live music, a survivor celebration, a Family Fun Zone with a Bouncy House, Slap Shot, Game, Kids Dash, One mile fun run, and a Tailgate Zone with 12 local food trucks, three local breweries and corn hole.
The schedule includes:
▪ 7:30 a.m. Competitive 5K Race
▪ 7:30 a.m. Tailgate Zone goes live
▪ 8:15 a.m. Survivor Celebration
▪ 9 a.m. Recreational 5K Race
The event raises funds and awareness for breast health programs, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.
One hundred percent of net proceeds are allocated to saving lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Seventy five percent of the net income stays in this community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment.
The remaining 25 percent of net income supports the Susan G. Komen Research Grants Program, which provided UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. Central University in collaboration with Duke University, $3 million in research grants this year.
To register or learn more, visit www.komennctc.org
