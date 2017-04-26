Soccer equipment stolen out of parked minivan

Otha Ray Watson, 23, was arrested Tuesday in the 2300 block of Guess Road and charged with breaking/forcefully opening a coin/currency- operated machine.
▪ A soccer ball, a rain coat, a bag, a pair of shoes, a pool cue, a watch and a pair of socks with a combined value of $545 were stolen from a 2004 Honda Pilot parked in the 1000 block of Southpoint Crossing Drive on April 20.
▪ Five bottles of LubriGold engine oil were stolen from a BP convenience store in the 2400 block of Holloway Street on April 19.
▪ A flare gun valued at $50 and an assortment of items with a combined value of $387 were stolen at a residence in the 4200 block of Oran Avenue on April 17.
