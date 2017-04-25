Durham County

April 25, 2017 3:58 PM

Teen’s foundation to feed Duke Children’s Hospital patients, family, staff

Chef Lucas Food

Durham

Patients, families and staff at Duke Children’s Hospital will enjoy lunch and entertainment on Friday, April 28 at a life-affirming food truck celebration — known as “Doing Good with Food” — spearheaded by Chef Lucas Food, a national nonprofit founded by 14-year old cancer survivor Lucas Hobbs.

This marks the event’s first appearance in North Carolina.

At age 12, Lucas Hobbs was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. When offered a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Lucas, an avid viewer of the Food Network, asked for a food truck to feed all the people who helped him during his cancer journey.

Two years later and cancer free, Lucas’ newly formed nonprofit has a mission of “Doing Good with Food” as he continues to partner with food trucks nationwide to communicate the gratitude he and other children have for the life-saving heroes working at children’s hospitals. Duke Children’s Hospital will be the third major hospital on Lucas’ journey.

The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design, is among the event’s sponsors, and on the evening of Thursday, April 27 will host a private reception for Lucas at its student-run restaurant, The District.

On Friday, April 28, Lucas also will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Video: Future farmers learn and compete at annual Central Piedmont Jr. Livestock Show 1:54

Video: Future farmers learn and compete at annual Central Piedmont Jr. Livestock Show

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos