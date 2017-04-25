Teen’s foundation to feed Duke Children’s Hospital patients, family, staff

Patients, families and staff at Duke Children’s Hospital will enjoy lunch and entertainment on Friday, April 28 at a life-affirming food truck celebration — known as “Doing Good with Food” — spearheaded by Chef Lucas Food, a national nonprofit founded by 14-year old cancer survivor Lucas Hobbs.
This marks the event’s first appearance in North Carolina.
At age 12, Lucas Hobbs was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. When offered a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Lucas, an avid viewer of the Food Network, asked for a food truck to feed all the people who helped him during his cancer journey.
Two years later and cancer free, Lucas’ newly formed nonprofit has a mission of “Doing Good with Food” as he continues to partner with food trucks nationwide to communicate the gratitude he and other children have for the life-saving heroes working at children’s hospitals. Duke Children’s Hospital will be the third major hospital on Lucas’ journey.
The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design, is among the event’s sponsors, and on the evening of Thursday, April 27 will host a private reception for Lucas at its student-run restaurant, The District.
On Friday, April 28, Lucas also will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
