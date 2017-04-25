Family events set in May at Northgate’s Discovery Nook

Northgate Mall and Durham County Library will present two free educational events for children and their families in May at Northgate Mall’s Discovery Nook, suite 118, in Northgate’s Children’s Alleyway.
On Saturday, May 6, the UNC Morehead Planetarium and Science Center will present STEMville Saturday of Science Chromatography and Spring Colors from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Kids can explore the nature of color using chromatography, a simple technique for separating the individual components of a mixture.
From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, the Durham County Library will present Spring into Summer Reading. Get a taste of summer reading with stories and crafts with Durham County Library and choose a free book to take home to get you started.
Both events are free and open to the public. Also on hand will be the Durham County Library Destination Literacy Bookmobile on the Plaza to borrow or return library materials.
Northgate Mall is located at 1058 W. Club Blvd.
