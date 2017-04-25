DPS in final stages of accreditation process

The Durham Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 26 to receive feedback from AdvancED officials as part of the school district’s accreditation process.
A team of nine AdvancED reviewers are in town this week to conduct an external review of the school district and will present their findings and recommendations during the special meeting.
The AdvancED team has met with principals, senior staff members, parents, school board members, superintendent and other DPS stakeholders.
They also made visits to 10 schools as part of the external review process.
Jill Freeman, executive director of leadership and professional development for DPS, said the reviewers will identify areas in which the school district is performing well, but also make at least one important priority recommendation to which the district must respond.
This week’s external review of DPS follows a months-long internal review during which DPS collected performance data, conducted stakeholder interviews and surveyed parents and students about the district’s performance.
Freeman said AdvancED broadly looks at a district’s leadership capacity, teaching and learning impact and utilization of resources as part of the accreditation process.
She said DPS and all of its schools are engaged in an ongoing continuous improvement process tied to district accreditation.
The district participates in an external review every five years in order to receive accreditation.
Accreditation certifies that the district has achieved the minimum standards of quality, and is often used as a management tool because it can help identify areas for improvement.
DPS last received accreditation in 2011 when AdvancED required the school district to address disparity of technology resources across DPS, provide equitable opportunities for teachers of Exceptional Children to participate in professional learning communities, equitably distribute resources and identify and incorporate research-based instructional practices that boost academic achievement and narrow achievement gaps between white children and children of color.
