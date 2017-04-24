Durham Cooperative Extension Open House April 25

Durham County Cooperative Extension will hold a special Open House on Tuesday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Durham County Agricultural Building, 721 Foster Street.
Come see what’s cooking with Cooperative Extension, participate in cooking demonstrations and be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Extension’s new Food Lab demonstration kitchen. A light breakfast is available and attendees can enter a gift-basket drawing for a variety of cooking and gardening items.
The cooking demonstrations, featuring a farm fresh frittata and strawberries, take place at 9:30 and 11:30. A short program and ribbon cutting begin at 10:30 and include a presentation of Extension’s 2017 Annual Report to the Community.
Comments