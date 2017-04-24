Cinco de Mayo at Northgate

Northgate Mall will present the opening of its summer music series, Music on the Plaza, May 5, with a Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring Los Plebes De Olancho, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. outdoors on the Plaza at 1058 West Club Blvd. The event is free and open to the public.
The band from Olancho, Honduras, will get Cinco do Mayo started with their brand of traditional Mexican and Central American party music. The Durham Arts Council will be crafting maracas and God’s Eyes for kids in the children’s area.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Beer and wine will be available from Bull City Burger and Brewery with alternating food trucks including El Rey Del Taco and Morfa Empanada and a variety of Northgate Food Court vendors. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.
No coolers are allowed. Information: www.northgatemall.com.
