Durham County

April 24, 2017 12:23 PM

Man arrested for alleged Halloween drive-by

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Michael D’Lante Gibson, 21, was arrested April 21 in Burlington and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Gibson allegedly shot two men on Angier Avenue last Halloween.

On Oct. 31, 2016, Durham police officers were dispatched to a “gunshot wound” call in the 2100 block of Angier Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. and found a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“The incident appeared to have been a drive-by shooting, according to investigators,” police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

Gibson was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $1,270,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341, Michael said.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Video: Chapel Hill Zen Center celebrates the flowering of the Buddha 1:46

Video: Chapel Hill Zen Center celebrates the flowering of the Buddha

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos