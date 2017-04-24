Man arrested for alleged Halloween drive-by

Michael D’Lante Gibson, 21, was arrested April 21 in Burlington and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Gibson allegedly shot two men on Angier Avenue last Halloween.
On Oct. 31, 2016, Durham police officers were dispatched to a “gunshot wound” call in the 2100 block of Angier Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. and found a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
“The incident appeared to have been a drive-by shooting, according to investigators,” police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Gibson was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $1,270,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341, Michael said.
